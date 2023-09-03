Purchased from Cannabist...I use this primarily for pain...this is a perfect morning/daytime strain for me...(it's my morning goto currently)...VERY balanced hybrid...fantastic bumps of energy, productiveness, clarity, well-being, and pain relief...terps over 3 in current batch...this is a strain most would really find therapeutic and I give it my highest recommendation...vaping via a Mighty+... 💪🔥😌