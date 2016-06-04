ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Flo Limone reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Flo Limone.

Avatar for MOdopeeee
Member since 2019
Very smooth as the citrus/pine aroma enters your mouth. The high came on surprisingly gently for my first time smoking dispensary weed. The giggles shortly set in and a rush of social energy is present for about an hour. Next comes the chill level of this strain with a mild tiredness and extreme bu...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for Canasaur
Member since 2019
This is my first review ever because this strain definitely deserves it. After only one puff, it quickly became a top favorite. The nugs themselves are a fluffy, dense, light green color covered in tiny white crystals. Even after breaking the nug apart, the crystals engulf the inside and little ter...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedGiggly
Avatar for 420scienze
Member since 2019
First thing that caught my eye was the name. Just sounds fancy. The flower looked beautiful nice dense nugs full of crystals. Then came the smell... it.. is.. ORGASMIC. I would definitely burn a candle off this strain if i could. It makes me want to grow this strain just to have it smelling like it...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Exphoenix
Member since 2019
Although I love the initial buzz, the flavor and aroma, I found coming down off this high made me very lethargic and sleepy, almost exhausted feeling. That part I didn't enjoy.
Avatar for LovaticThotic
Member since 2019
Fire purely energetic
Avatar for midwestsadgirl
Member since 2017
best sativa i’ve ever smoked. i felt very focus and uplifted.
EuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for newjacket
Member since 2018
really smooth body high but doesn't make you feel heavy
Avatar for fdub777
Member since 2017
Top notch Sativa. The flavors and aromas of this bud are stellar Picked up a full OZ of shake for this one after trying a pre roll. Still had incredible quality and flavor. If you see it and you don’t get it you’re missing out.
