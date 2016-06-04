We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
MOdopeeee
Member since 2019
Very smooth as the citrus/pine aroma enters your mouth. The high came on surprisingly gently for my first time smoking dispensary weed. The giggles shortly set in and a rush of social energy is present for about an hour. Next comes the chill level of this strain with a mild tiredness and extreme bu...
This is my first review ever because this strain definitely deserves it. After only one puff, it quickly became a top favorite.
The nugs themselves are a fluffy, dense, light green color covered in tiny white crystals. Even after breaking the nug apart, the crystals engulf the inside and little ter...
First thing that caught my eye was the name. Just sounds fancy. The flower looked beautiful nice dense nugs full of crystals. Then came the smell... it.. is.. ORGASMIC. I would definitely burn a candle off this strain if i could. It makes me want to grow this strain just to have it smelling like it...
Top notch Sativa.
The flavors and aromas of this bud are stellar
Picked up a full OZ of shake for this one after trying a pre roll. Still had incredible quality and flavor.
If you see it and you don’t get it you’re missing out.