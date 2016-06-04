ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.7 13 reviews

Flo Limone

Flo Limone

Flo Limone is Colorado Seed’s twist on a cannabis classic. Flo, the 1996 Cannabis Cup winner known for its light and bright buzz, is crossed against Nina Limone (Super Lemon Haze x Rebel God Smoke) to create an outstanding, full-flavored sativa that is motivating without an aggressive raciness. The terpene profile has also been described as aroma therapeutic, with notes of citrus incense intermixed with Moroccan hash. 

Lineage

Strain parent
Flo
parent
Strain
Flo Limone

