Flo White reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Flo White.
Flo White effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
8 people reported 5 effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
Relaxed
25% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
12% of people report feeling tingly
Focused
12% of people report feeling focused
Paranoid
12% of people say it helps with paranoid
ReviewsNo Reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review
Buy Flo White near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.