Flo White

HybridTHC 18%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Caryophyllene
Relaxed
Tingly
Focused
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 9 reviews

Flo White is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Flo White - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

 

Flo White effects

8 people reported 5 effects
Relaxed
25% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
12% of people report feeling tingly
Focused
12% of people report feeling focused
Paranoid
12% of people say it helps with paranoid

Flo White reviews9

