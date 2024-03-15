Forbidden Guava reviews
Forbidden Guava strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
Forbidden Guava strain helps with
- 75% of people say it helps with Depression
- 75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
k........r
March 15, 2024
Aroused
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Wow. I'm a heavy smoker and two hits got me toasty🌞
k........e
June 26, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Love this strain, so relaxing with a great head high . Good to use while journaling or doing something creative and relaxing towards the end of the day
d........e
February 1, 2024
Relaxed
Uplifted
Forbidden Guava stands out for its complex flavor profile, combining earthiness and woody tones, occasionally accompanied by a subtle chemical note. The uplifting sensation it provides can elevate mood, while its relaxing properties make it an excellent choice for managing sleep disorders and reducing stress and anxiety. The strain's versatility in addressing various conditions contributes to its overall appeal. However, the distinct taste might be an acquired preference for some users. Despite this, Forbidden Guava earns a commendable 4/5 rating for its well-rounded therapeutic effects.
c........a
November 25, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Was described to me by med dispensary "specialist" that it's more a Sativa than anything else, but without the heady high. Well, close, but not. Definitely comes on sudden and is certainly relaxing, with a happy smiling kind of high. Turns after about 1.5 hrs from a set into a heady gotta sit down high. Maybe better evening/sleepy time strain? Will try some more anyway and see if it keeps repeating. A weird one to describe, sorry all!