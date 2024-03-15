Was described to me by med dispensary "specialist" that it's more a Sativa than anything else, but without the heady high. Well, close, but not. Definitely comes on sudden and is certainly relaxing, with a happy smiling kind of high. Turns after about 1.5 hrs from a set into a heady gotta sit down high. Maybe better evening/sleepy time strain? Will try some more anyway and see if it keeps repeating. A weird one to describe, sorry all!

2 people found this helpful helpful report