Forbidden Guava is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Stardawg and Afghani Indica. This strain is 14% sativa and 86% indica. Forbidden Guava is a strain of mysterious origins that has a high myrcene and linalool content, which gives it a musky and earthy aroma. Forbidden Guava is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent and relaxing high. Leafly customers tell us Forbidden Guava effects include feeling relaxed, pain-free, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Forbidden Guava when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and anxiety. Bred by unknown breeders, Forbidden Guava features flavors like fruity, tropical, and clove. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is also found in mangoes, lemongrass, and thyme. The average price of Forbidden Guava typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Forbidden Guava is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and velvety smoking experience. It has dense and dark green buds that are covered with orange hairs and white trichomes. The smell of this strain is pungent and skunky, with hints of banana and diesel. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Forbidden Guava, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.