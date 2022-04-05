Forbidden Runtz reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Forbidden Runtz.

Forbidden Runtz strain effects

Reported by 36 real people like you

Feelings

Aroused

Relaxed

Euphoric

Forbidden Runtz strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Insomnia
    14% of people say it helps with Insomnia

Forbidden Runtz reviews

April 5, 2022
both Indica and heavy Sativa effects, ranging from the heavy Indica of the Runtz to the wild mix of Sativa hybrids in the Forbidden Zkittlez.
13 people found this helpful
January 8, 2022
Super good body high. Real piney taste.
8 people found this helpful
October 6, 2022
It creeps up on me personally. I bought a whole bunch cause it was cheap cheap and I’m broke and every time I smoke it I’m like “meh” and then after a while it really turns up v nicely. I won’t buy it again though.
7 people found this helpful
April 4, 2024
This strain is great I will def buy again I feel like im in a garden of roses in a field lol. Im calm, im peaceful. I feel like a brand new woman.
4 people found this helpful
February 6, 2023
A nice afternoon high. Alert but so relaxed and in a great mood😊
4 people found this helpful
July 22, 2023
Wow!! I don’t even know what to say about this strain! Been smoking on Forbidden Runtz for the last month. I would definitely recommend, such a nice high! It is first a full body high and is very nice and relaxing, makes me laugh a lot but also definetly a strain I can carry on with my day with. As the high wears off it turns from a body high to a nice head high and helps my creativity.
3 people found this helpful
February 8, 2024
A rare and exotic strain, consisting of z terpz, Forbidden Runtz Auto combines the best traits of its parent strains to deliver a potent and flavorful experience. Its sweet and fruity taste is accompanied by a euphoric high that leaves users feeling relaxed and happy.
2 people found this helpful
March 18, 2024
I definitely love anything runtz! Runtz helps with alot of my alments and get me faded AF! Definitely a great strain!
2 people found this helpful

