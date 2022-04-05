Forbidden Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Forbidden Runtz.
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Insomnia
T........0
April 5, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
both Indica and heavy Sativa effects, ranging from the heavy Indica of the Runtz to the wild mix of Sativa hybrids in the Forbidden Zkittlez.
R........s
January 8, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Super good body high. Real piney taste.
s........y
October 6, 2022
Aroused
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
It creeps up on me personally. I bought a whole bunch cause it was cheap cheap and I’m broke and every time I smoke it I’m like “meh” and then after a while it really turns up v nicely. I won’t buy it again though.
C........2
April 4, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Happy
This strain is great I will def buy again I feel like im in a garden of roses in a field lol. Im calm, im peaceful. I feel like a brand new woman.
F........9
February 6, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
A nice afternoon high. Alert but so relaxed and in a great mood😊
n........5
July 22, 2023
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Wow!! I don’t even know what to say about this strain! Been smoking on Forbidden Runtz for the last month. I would definitely recommend, such a nice high! It is first a full body high and is very nice and relaxing, makes me laugh a lot but also definetly a strain I can carry on with my day with. As the high wears off it turns from a body high to a nice head high and helps my creativity.
A........5
February 8, 2024
Creative
A rare and exotic strain, consisting of z terpz, Forbidden Runtz Auto combines the best traits of its parent strains to deliver a potent and flavorful experience. Its sweet and fruity taste is accompanied by a euphoric high that leaves users feeling relaxed and happy.
4........n
March 18, 2024
Euphoric
I definitely love anything runtz! Runtz helps with alot of my alments and get me faded AF! Definitely a great strain!