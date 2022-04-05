Forbidden Runtz
Forbidden Runtz is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Forbidden Fruit and Runtz. Bred by Growers Choice, Forbidden Runtz is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Forbidden Runtz effects make them feel euphoric, relaxed and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Forbidden Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with migraines, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is myrcene. Forbidden Runtz features an aroma of tropical berries with a flavor profile of sweet, earthy, and fruity. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Forbidden Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Forbidden Runtz strain effects
Forbidden Runtz strain flavors
Forbidden Runtz strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Insomnia
