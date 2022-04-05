stock photo similar to Forbidden Runtz
HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%

Forbidden Runtz

Forbidden Runtz is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Forbidden Fruit and Runtz. Bred by Growers Choice, Forbidden Runtz is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Forbidden Runtz effects make them feel euphoric, relaxed and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Forbidden Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with migraines, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is myrcene. Forbidden Runtz features an aroma of tropical berries with a flavor profile of sweet, earthy, and fruity. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Forbidden Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Forbidden Runtz strain effects

Feelings

Aroused

Relaxed

Euphoric

Forbidden Runtz strain helps with

  • Anxiety
  • Depression
  • Insomnia
Forbidden Runtz strain reviews36

April 5, 2022
both Indica and heavy Sativa effects, ranging from the heavy Indica of the Runtz to the wild mix of Sativa hybrids in the Forbidden Zkittlez.
January 8, 2022
Super good body high. Real piney taste.
October 6, 2022
It creeps up on me personally. I bought a whole bunch cause it was cheap cheap and I’m broke and every time I smoke it I’m like “meh” and then after a while it really turns up v nicely. I won’t buy it again though.
Strain spotlight

Forbidden Runtz strain genetics

Strain parent
Rtz
Runtz
parent
Forbidden Runtz
FRu
Forbidden Runtz