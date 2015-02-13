ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Fortune Cookies is a hybrid cannabis strain that combines the famed genetics of Girl Scout Cookies and OG Kush in a potent mix of earthy, honeyed flavors. OG Kush genes are already present in Girl Scout Cookies, but Fortune Cookies has pronounced characteristics that OG fans will appreciate. This strain usually induces a soaring, long-lasting buzz perfect for creative escapes, but can push past the confines of a subtle buzz into the weighty “couch-lock” effects when consumed in higher doses.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

797 reported effects from 95 people
Relaxed 71%
Happy 70%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 48%
Creative 44%
Dry mouth 21%
Dry eyes 8%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 4%
Headache 2%

Reviews

136

Avatar for thgdbtmn
Member since 2015
I just bought a 1/4 of this stuff just because it looked and smelled so good at the store. Normally I'll only buy a gram for a new strain just in case I don't like it. Man, I am the best kind of high right now, after three good hits of this stuff from my bubbler. I've got Panda Bear - Tomboy turn...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for pp2625
Member since 2015
This strain is a personal love of mine....as an artist my living comes from my inspirations and with this strain the inspiration comes fast and furious...it sells quick so grab it fast.... coughing "coughy" 3/10 chillum...a very energetic strain.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for aughta
Member since 2015
First thing I noticed about this strain is the sweet hints it gives off when you smell it, soft sweet honey like tones with a strong pungent smell. It tastes like no other, smoke is very smooth and strong, and hits hard. It has a long lasting high feeling euphoric and creative. Its a good strain for...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Andrew812
Member since 2015
Amazingly dank sativa, insanely purple inside and out and smells like a strong indica, but upon hitting it, it makes itself very clear what it's here for... To put you right where you need to be. not overly energetic but energetic for sure. A very long lasting high very cerebral and long lastin...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for baker2000
Member since 2015
it's FIRE!!!!! you can't miss this .....Versace of dank.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Lineage

First strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Fortune Cookies
Strain child
Jack Burton
child

Photos

