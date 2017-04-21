ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Jack Burton by THClones is a sensuous indica-dominant strain born from two distinct Cookie crosses. Created by combining Fortune Cookies and Thai Cookies, Jack Burton draws out each strain’s sweet, pungent aromas while offering consumers long-lasting physical effects that titillate the senses. The terpene profile is buttery and floral while the strain’s subtle euphoria tempers focus and uplifts the mind. Enjoy at the end of the day to indulge in Jack Burton’s physical benefits with your partner or significant other.

Avatar for HIM916
Member since 2016
So, a bud tender asked me if I wanted to try some of this strain. And my immediate response was, "You know what ol' Jack Burton always says at a time like this...? Bud tender said, "Who?" I said, "Jack Burton...Me!" -Bud tender was looking perplexed 😕. But, I kept going! I said,"Ol' Jack Burton alw...
Read full review
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Lineage

Strain parent
Fortune Cookies
parent
Strain
Jack Burton