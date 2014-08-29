- Herbal
- Pine
- Minty
Frankenstein is an 80% indica strain whose parents are unknown. Its potency is a talking point among patients and veteran consumers alike, who cherish this indica’s ability to push past the ceiling of their tolerance.
Effects
- Feelings