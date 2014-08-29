ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Frankenstein

Herbal
Pine
Minty

  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Minty

Frankenstein is an 80% indica strain whose parents are unknown. Its potency is a talking point among patients and veteran consumers alike, who cherish this indica’s ability to push past the ceiling of their tolerance.

Effects

403 reported effects from 65 people
Relaxed 70%
Happy 44%
Sleepy 43%
Euphoric 32%
Hungry 27%

Reviews

84

Avatar for Outdoor420
Member since 2010
Doesn't look like it is all that, But it kicks your a#$. Smell is pungent and brings memories of the good ol days. Highly potent. Stay at home and enjoy !
Sleepy
Avatar for YoungDon
Member since 2015
Frank hits you hard when smoked. Will have you full of laughter (controllable) and in the mood to be creative with things. The taste is a bit sweet and tropical mix and can put insomniacs to sleep at ease.
CreativeGigglyHungrySleepy
Avatar for Greatwhitegumby
Member since 2014
Smells pleasant, hint of spiciness in the flavor. Pretty intense effects almost immediately, im having trouble writing this because i just want to sit on the couch. I should have grabbed snacks. Damn
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for lusht75
Member since 2015
Tried this strain on a whim because the local delivery service had a g for $20 (wax). I smoke from a YoCan Evolve Plus. I'm a daily medicator, and usually smoke Indicas. This strain is definitely a hard hitting Indica. You'll feel the couch lock almost immediately, but it's also a heady high. I ...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for twitch00
Member since 2016
Amazing strain with heavy indica traits! Love it, not much of a sativa person it gives me anxiety. Super relaxing, taste very earthy, great pain reliever! One of my new favorites! If your looking for a heavy hitter that you can still be social with this is it! Love it!
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Lineage

Strain
Frankenstein
First strain child
Copper Kush
child
Second strain child
Cascadia Kush
child

Photos

