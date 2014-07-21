Sweet Lafayette is an 80% indica strain with mellow, dreamy qualities conducive to relaxation and stress relief. Bred by Nine Point Growth Industries in Washington using Frankenstein and Lemon OG Kush genetics, Sweet Lafayette buds are sweet and earthy with a touch of citrus flavor, and are raised in a soil medium.
