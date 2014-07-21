ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Sweet Lafayette

Sweet Lafayette

Sweet Lafayette is an 80% indica strain with mellow, dreamy qualities conducive to relaxation and stress relief. Bred by Nine Point Growth Industries in Washington using Frankenstein and Lemon OG Kush genetics, Sweet Lafayette buds are sweet and earthy with a touch of citrus flavor, and are raised in a soil medium.

Lineage

Frankenstein
Lemon OG Kush
Sweet Lafayette

