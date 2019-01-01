Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Coming from Big Buddha Seeds, Freeze Cheese ‘89 crosses the classic Friesland Indica from 1989 with Big Buddha Cheese. With a delicious hazy smoke that welcomes you in, the high will then drop you into a red-eyed couch lock that may put a grin across your face.