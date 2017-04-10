Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I grew Big Freeze and Freezeland X Durban Poison (BeanHoarder genetics).
Vigourous plants, but VERY photo sensitive. I dropped from 20 hours to 12 for 5 days to initiate flowering, then flip back to veg. But 3 of the 11 females I had between the 2 strains didnt reveg. They stuck in flower even tho I...
A really pleasant indica. I don't feel quite as "baked" with this one as with something like Granddaddy Purp, but Freezeland stands out to me as a very focused and relaxing strain. This strain boosts focus and productivity, so it's awesome while doing work.
sérieux,j'en est vraiment gouter de différent pousseux , la plus part c'est pas pire .Il a une seule fois ou j'ai vraiment été high et euphorique pensant 2 bonne longue heure , contrairement aux autre fois ou j'étais juste bien blazé . Il faudrais qu'un bon pousseux s'en occupe et le fasse pousser a...
I got 4g for 20 so not too bad.I did not know what to expect. I took at least 20 bong hits it got me high but not very.
I rolled me and my gf a joint each to go to the movies. We did not get high at all.
I would not recommend this strain to anyone.