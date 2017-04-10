ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Freezeland reviews

Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain Freezeland.

45

Avatar for K3VIK3VOfficial
Member since 2019
If i have choice to smoke this or not smoke, i will definetly not smoke.
FocusedHungry
Avatar for Necromeo
Member since 2019
Très bon weed
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for fucksakes
Member since 2019
I grew Big Freeze and Freezeland X Durban Poison (BeanHoarder genetics). Vigourous plants, but VERY photo sensitive. I dropped from 20 hours to 12 for 5 days to initiate flowering, then flip back to veg. But 3 of the 11 females I had between the 2 strains didnt reveg. They stuck in flower even tho I...
CreativeEnergeticUplifted
Avatar for mattr42024
Member since 2017
A really pleasant indica. I don't feel quite as "baked" with this one as with something like Granddaddy Purp, but Freezeland stands out to me as a very focused and relaxing strain. This strain boosts focus and productivity, so it's awesome while doing work.
FocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Photos

User uploaded image of FreezelandUser uploaded image of FreezelandUser uploaded image of FreezelandUser uploaded image of FreezelandUser uploaded image of FreezelandUser uploaded image of FreezelandUser uploaded image of Freezeland
Avatar for tommydido
Member since 2017
It melts your face off. Has a great taste, I wouldn’t know now though, my face is melting
Avatar for ShindaShow420
Member since 2017
sérieux,j'en est vraiment gouter de différent pousseux , la plus part c'est pas pire .Il a une seule fois ou j'ai vraiment été high et euphorique pensant 2 bonne longue heure , contrairement aux autre fois ou j'étais juste bien blazé . Il faudrais qu'un bon pousseux s'en occupe et le fasse pousser a...
EuphoricHappy
Avatar for mknugget
Member since 2017
I got 4g for 20 so not too bad.I did not know what to expect. I took at least 20 bong hits it got me high but not very. I rolled me and my gf a joint each to go to the movies. We did not get high at all. I would not recommend this strain to anyone.
Giggly
Avatar for BEINER
Member since 2017
cheap, flavourful, seedy ugly. horrific to smoke good for vape. takes a lot to get high
