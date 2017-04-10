ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Freezeland

Freezeland

A celebrity cannabis strain in Quebec, Freezeland is an indica cross between Pluton and Friesland. These lavender-tipped buds have a fruity citrus flavor with pine undertones and potent full-body indica effects. Chronic pain and insomnia are the most common symptoms treated with this strain, and anyone looking for relaxation or rest will find it in Freezeland. Outdoor gardens will grow impressive harvests after an 8 week flowering period, an operation suitable for novice and expert growers alike.

Avatar for PaquinQC
Member since 2012
Lets talk about Freezeland. I live in Quebec, and that province was born with freezeland lol, that kind grow everywhere around our city and you can get a good bag for nothing I mean try to find a 7g for 25$ its easy. Freezeland is a good strain has a sativa dominant with a good constant cerebral hig...
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for PaquinQC
Member since 2012
The trouble with that kind is when your use to smoke kush and now you smoke freeze, you need a little more to get a good high, but when it hits you, you feel good and not too lazy. Got beats on my head with music and nothings better than a couple minute of relaxation.
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for CaptainAwesomeDerp
Member since 2012
Pretty much the cheapest bud seen around for me. Decent quality. Don't pay much money for it though, it's not worth it.
CreativeFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Alexis33
Member since 2014
In brief, good vibes. Feeling so much more happy. Ive tried planty of weeds but this one is by far the best I've tried with the best taste too. Also really cheap which makes it number 1.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for leaflysupporter
Member since 2016
This strain is readily available at KW Dispensary here in Kitchener, Ontario. A fantastic deal at 49 dollars for a 7 grams with tax included! A strong strain that was tested in a lab to find that it contained 23.07% THC and 1% CBD. I highly recommend this strain for stress relief, pain relief, and i...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Strain
Freezeland
Strain child
Quebec Gold
child

Photos

