Fresh Air reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Fresh Air.
Fresh Air strain effects
Reported by 5 real people like you
Negative Effects
Fresh Air strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Pain
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Fresh Air reviews
e........s
June 24, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Hungry
I just enjoyed my first bowl of this a few minutes ago. very nice terp profile first of all. it's very fresh as the name suggests with the scent being reminiscent of a nice morning rain. the flavor profile is different, however. it's sweet, very light, but sweet. having smoked a second bowl now, I can definitely detect the chocolatey fruity notes from the parent strains. it's weird how chocolate and cantaloupe mix so well. it's not so much the flavors intermingle as it is the chocolate kush being more present on the inhale and the cantaloupe being present on the exhale. the high is really nice. I can feel the kush on my eyelids. not that I'm sleepy but I'm definitely relaxed. but focused. I feel I could definitely do something or do nothing at all and excel at both and be just fine. my batch tested at 17% on THC and 1.9% on the terps. I am thoroughly stoned. yeah this is my kinda strain. i definitely recommend this one.
w........a
December 8, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Granted my tolerance is low but this strain lingered with me a *long* time, much longer than most other strains. THC level is above 20% on this batch, taste was great and it hit heavy on the indica. It doesn't lock you to the couch per se but if you're already sitting it's gonna make you want to stay sitting. Definitely fueled my creativity and put me in a nice fun headspace. It's a weekend so I wake-baked with it but I don't think I'd smoke this before work. Was able to go around town and do a few things, and no munchies to speak of which is a plus. The euphoria is strong at the very beginning but it levels out nicely. Definitely a good brain-reset strain for me.
T........o
September 16, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
This strain made me feel normal again.
a........o
June 20, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Well a very high five too curly Palm Beach Gardens definitely outstanding deal and really great in my opinion like in Indica almost a super Indica really I don't feel any sativa effects cuz I don't like sativa and I like this fresh air it's got a nice chocolatey smell it looks great the buds are dents and thick and full of tricones it's really good high quality stuff I don't know I guess nobody's leaving reviews because they know how damn good it is and they don't want to spread the word well I bought a bunch and it almost 18% THC it's just fine no problemo I got a half ounce and it was way worth it big thank you Curaleaf. .... Z