Fresh Air is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chocolate Kush and Cantaloupe. This strain has a fruity and chocolatey flavor that resembles a fresh and sweet dessert. Fresh Air is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner to intermediate cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Fresh Air effects include relaxation, happiness, and euphoria. Medical marijuana patients often choose Fresh Air when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and anxiety. Bred by Purple Caper Seeds, Fresh Air features flavors like chocolate, cantaloupe, and flowery. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Fresh Air typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a tasty and balanced strain that can help you enjoy life and feel good, Fresh Air might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fresh Air, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 40% of people say it helps with Pain
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
