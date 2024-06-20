I just enjoyed my first bowl of this a few minutes ago. very nice terp profile first of all. it's very fresh as the name suggests with the scent being reminiscent of a nice morning rain. the flavor profile is different, however. it's sweet, very light, but sweet. having smoked a second bowl now, I can definitely detect the chocolatey fruity notes from the parent strains. it's weird how chocolate and cantaloupe mix so well. it's not so much the flavors intermingle as it is the chocolate kush being more present on the inhale and the cantaloupe being present on the exhale. the high is really nice. I can feel the kush on my eyelids. not that I'm sleepy but I'm definitely relaxed. but focused. I feel I could definitely do something or do nothing at all and excel at both and be just fine. my batch tested at 17% on THC and 1.9% on the terps. I am thoroughly stoned. yeah this is my kinda strain. i definitely recommend this one.