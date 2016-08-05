ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Frida reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Frida.

Avatar for b00b_t00b_n00b
Member since 2019
Via microdosing: Unremarkable. A bit tingly, mildly sedating.
RelaxedTingly
Avatar for VapeQueen710
Member since 2018
Method: Select Vape Cartridge (2:1) Aroma: LaCroix-esque (very light) lemon, fruity smell. Not much else. 0.5/1 Stars. Taste: Stronger lemon/citrus but also stronger earthiness and dirt you get from CBD strains. Unrelated but be careful trying to vape on this for too long, quick to get burnt and a...
RelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Jball1993
Member since 2018
This strain is the best ever. I deal with high anxiety and panic attacks and it does the job. It's also very high quality and comes from another famous strain that I've had called AC/DC. I fully disagree with the negatives saying anxiety because I can't smoke full strength strains high thc and this ...
Avatar for Markelis
Member since 2016
This is what I turn to as an athlete when I'm nursing a serious injury. Pain and the inability to sleep are the main reasons I seek out high CBD strains and concentrates, and Frida...she is the Queen. A lot of users might feel slightly high on this, but I honestly attribute that to the extreme re...
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for QuinGold
Member since 2017
I. Love. Frida. This is an excellent Indica CBD, which for me. is always best for evening pain and insomnia. I felt tingly and warm after vaping some flower and it was amazing how my significant musculoskeletal pain really eased away with this, as did nerve and migraine pain on other occasions. I lo...
EuphoricRelaxedTingly
Avatar for primm19
Member since 2018
I was actually looking for ACDC when the budtender recommended this strain for me. Given the two strains are related, I figured it was worth a shot. It's described as meditative on here, and I think that's a perfect word to describe the feeling of this strain. I could never close my eyes and try to...
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for annabeanOG
Member since 2017
Frida by Raven Grass is an amazing high CBD low THC strains. Very relaxing and makes you feel an interesting soft sensation around the eyes, with no overwhelming psychoactive effects. I’d best describe it as the best cigarette you’ll ever have because the CBD makes you chilled out as fuck without ...
Avatar for liltripster
Member since 2017
I have become more interested in CBD strains lately and ive been obtaining them from Raven Grass. I first tried 'Gilda' and that felt like a nice warm blanket and provided comfort, really great for wanting to relax after a long day. I recently got 'Frida', also from Raven Grass, and I'd have to say...
FocusedRelaxed