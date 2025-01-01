Frisky Dragon is a sativa-dominant weed strain bred by Jacob Postma of Crown-Canna from a genetic cross of Panama Dragon x Fruit Smash XL. This strain offers consumers energizing, creative, and arousing effects, with a flavor profile of fruity, skunky, pungent, and savory notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Frisky Dragon, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.