Froot by the Foot strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 25% of people say it helps with Nausea
t........5
June 13, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
I grew 3 autos from Seedsman seed bank. Com .... It really all depends were your growing.. I'm a South Florida grower since 1997... But I grow in Colorado now that I Relocated. It's like growing Maui wowie from Hawaii in their soil conditions ect.. I can't duplicate that and Eastern Colorado I have 5,000 ft. However they are being grown outdoors ....
j........7
January 7, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Grown 2 of these from Atlas seed co. One outside one inside. I must say the indoor outdone the outdoor considerably. Go easy on the nutrients at first. Seems to be sensitive to too much. Otherwise awesome to grow. Harvested 275 grams dry under one 600w HPS Ina 24x48 tent.
s........2
March 8, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Smells and looks amazing. One bowl has me insanely baked
r........r
September 19, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
Dry eyes
It's like eating fruity peebles at the gas station. Definitely a favorite when I have people over. This is my after dinner schmoke. It was my first organic grow and I got 5 jars of great schmoke. So far everything from Atlas I have grown has been great.