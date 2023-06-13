stock photo similar to Froot by the Foot
Froot by the Foot
Froot by the Foot is smokable candy, for adults only. Atlas Seed bred their Cotton Candy auto to Mythic OG for an indica dominant delight; terps come through as a gassy fruit punch with an earthy base. Froot by the Foot is hearty, with buds that grow bright green with dark orange hairs and light purple accents. This strain works for both a chill daytime and night vibe. Medical patients will find pain and anxiety soothed.
Froot by the Foot strain effects
Froot by the Foot strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 25% of people say it helps with Nausea
Froot by the Foot strain reviews4
t........5
June 13, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
j........7
January 7, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
s........2
March 8, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly