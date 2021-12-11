Frosted Cake
aka Frosted Cakes
HybridTHC 13%CBD 9%CBG 1%
Frosted Cake
FdC
Hybrid
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Vanilla
Diesel
Blue Cheese
Myrcene
Caryophyllene
Linalool
Frosted Cake effects are mostly calming.
Frosted Cake potency is lower THC than average.
write a review
Frosted Cake, also known as Frosted Cakes,, is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Strawberry Shortcake and Jungle Cake. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel hungry, relaxed, and sleepy. Frosted Cake has 13% THC and 9% CBD. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Frosted Cake, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Frosted CakeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Frosted Cake strain effects
Reported by 23 real people like you
Frosted Cake strain flavors
Frosted Cake strain helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 19% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Frosted Cake products near you
Similar to Frosted Cake near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Frosted Cake strain reviews(23)
Read all reviews
e........3
December 11, 2021
Hungry
Relaxed
Uplifted
y........1
January 14, 2023
Creative
Hungry
Relaxed
g........6
February 15, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy