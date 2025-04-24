I got it yesterday, before that I had White Truffle. The effects are not so different from each other. This strain is very subtle and it kicks subtle. Feeling really relaxed and tired (like it is supposed to be). It's not heavy on the throat, smells very good and feeling very cozy. It's really a anxiety killer and I love it. I also recommend this for recreational use. Compared to White Truffle, I also recommend this one. This is obviously not 14% THC like on the page, it's between 22-27% THC. CBD around 8-10%. PS it's not for beginners.

1 person found this helpful helpful report