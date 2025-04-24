Frosted Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Frosted Cake.
Frosted Cake strain effects
Reported by 23 real people like you
Frosted Cake strain flavors
Frosted Cake strain helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 19% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Frosted Cake reviews
W........9
April 24, 2025
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
And def higher than 13% thc lol
H........f
December 4, 2024
Aroused
Relaxed
Sleepy
This is a very pleasant and relaxing high. It comes on strong at first but it backs off. I definitely tasted the mangoiness of the myrcene with diesel and sweet yet earthy cake. It's definitely not energizing, though I found it pretty arousing. It made me chatty and was also pretty heady. Helped me with pain , GI issues and sleep. Also it has kept me in a chill place, as things are decidedly chaotic in my life right now. This has helped bring me back to center. Quality medicine.
x........o
February 24, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
I got it yesterday, before that I had White Truffle. The effects are not so different from each other. This strain is very subtle and it kicks subtle. Feeling really relaxed and tired (like it is supposed to be). It's not heavy on the throat, smells very good and feeling very cozy. It's really a anxiety killer and I love it. I also recommend this for recreational use. Compared to White Truffle, I also recommend this one. This is obviously not 14% THC like on the page, it's between 22-27% THC. CBD around 8-10%. PS it's not for beginners.
T........6
July 21, 2025
Creative
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Don't feel sugar guilty, Smoke my Frosted cake & eat healthy & favorite Cheerios 😁🤤
c........x
June 20, 2025
Happy
Relaxed
Dry eyes
It definitely does taste like vanilla frosting and trix cereal, very smooth high, and damn, I got rlly hungry
M........6
July 22, 2022
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tried this in a Cake cart and it certainly does hit different! It is great medicine. Decent pain relief, helps calm intestinal disturbances, will bring back a waning appetite, calms the mind, relieves stress and helps you get some quality sleep. With the high cbd it likely won’t have you acting a fool but you’ll feel fabulous Taste in the inhale is fruity and gassy with a touch of sweet. Absolutely tongue tingling delightful until it hits your throat and starts to scratch and is harsh. The exhale makes my old lungs cough.
y........1
January 14, 2023
Creative
Hungry
Relaxed
Dry eyes
I smoked a half a joint and was stoned to the bone. This weed is no creeper it full on smacks like a freight train. But the feeling is like slipping into nothing but cloudy warm straight up relaxation like you'll be so comfortable it is almost surreal
u........t
August 5, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This shii strong as hell. cake taste on pooiinntt lika mf. very sticky. stinky. yup. no complaints.