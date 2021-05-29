I went to a cannafest waiting to smoke all day, I walk in and one of the vendors was talking to me. I asked her which was her favorite strain and she sold me a Pre-roll of the Frosted Flakes I took three hits and was absolutely fried, I had to pass it to my girl, it came back to me a couple more times but I swear I couldn’t finish the pre roll I set it down at someone else’s booth and said yeah I just dont want it anymore, I found my new favorite strain I went back to that vendor and bought a half