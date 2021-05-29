MAC NH3 reviews
MAC NH3 strain effects
MAC NH3 strain helps with
- 51% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
d........7
May 29, 2021
Creative
Giggly
Relaxed
This is by far the best hybrid I have smoked in a very long time. Very balanced high but very intense so do not over consume or you'll struggle to function. Heavy Hitter that is a great daytime bud in moderation...
j........1
July 18, 2021
It taste just like the name
E........w
June 25, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
heavy indica affect, definitely calming and relaxed buzz feeling, has a pungent pine smell, sticky buds breaks down nicely, a good afternoon/evening strain to get comfortable with.
5........8
November 27, 2021
I went to a cannafest waiting to smoke all day, I walk in and one of the vendors was talking to me. I asked her which was her favorite strain and she sold me a Pre-roll of the Frosted Flakes I took three hits and was absolutely fried, I had to pass it to my girl, it came back to me a couple more times but I swear I couldn’t finish the pre roll I set it down at someone else’s booth and said yeah I just dont want it anymore, I found my new favorite strain I went back to that vendor and bought a half
a........n
February 23, 2022
Energetic
Relaxed
Greatest high I’ve had in a while, it made me energetic at first then the high began to travel throughout my body to make me relax right after. and the taste is great too!!
n........a
July 12, 2021
I’m a smoker and Frosted Flakes had me feeling like it was my first time smoking! The high level of THC really creeps up on you, and I swear it smells like the cereal too!
j........p
January 22, 2022
This is a great anxiety reliever and is great right before bed.
d........n
August 20, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
It definitely lives up to its name in terms of taste and smell! It smells exactly like it’s namesake! Great, quick hitting, incredibly long lasting high. Perfect hybrid! Best I’ve had in a while! thumbs ip to the growers!