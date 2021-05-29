MAC NH3
MAC NH3 is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Miracle Alien Cookies with NH3. This strain offers a high THC level, making it suitable for experienced cannabis consumers. Also known under an infringing frosted cereal name, MAC NH3 is ideal for later afternoon or evening use as it produces a functional, yet relaxing full-body high. You can expect the high from this strain to make you feel tingly, euphoric, and a little energetic. MAC NH3 features flavors that are earthy with a floral and earthy aroma rumoured to smell similar to the famous breakfast cereal. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with fatigue, depression, and stress. This strain was originally bred by Taylormade Selections. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Frosted Flakes, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to MAC NH3Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
MAC NH3 strain effects
MAC NH3 strain helps with
- 51% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
Ready to try this strain?
Shop MAC NH3 products near you
Similar to MAC NH3 near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
MAC NH3 strain reviews46
Strain spotlight
MAC NH3 strain genetics
MAC NH3 grow information
Growers say Frosted Flakes flowers into insanely frosty, dark green buds with dark amber hairs.