Frozay is a phenomenal strain. Beautiful purple nugs with long orange hairs, very sticky. Halfway through my blunt I got hit with a rush of euphoria and a nice cold tingling sensation throughout my upper body as my shoulder relaxed and lower and the tension in my head and neck eased. Slowly my mind and body melted and became one as everything was engulfed with a nice relaxing blanket if relaxation. Great taste to match these beautiful buds all in all one of my favorites and definitely a must try for anyone who enjoys a nice relaxing high without a heavy sedation that allows you to move freely and work at ease without a care in the world. Right now I have in my posession Frozay, Italian Ice, Cherry Pie, Jungle Cake, Oreoz, Cheese Og, Ice, Grapefruit, Chocolate Og, Kimbo Slice and Strawberry Cough. Not in a medical state so very hard to find these of this quality but the first 3 are my favorite, I find cherry pie the best for the morning and frozay is good for anytime of the day. The Italian Ice is nice any time of the day great for anxiety some people say a boring strain but I enjoy it, as it has all typical Cannabis pros, without any of the cons.