Froze
aka Frose, Frieza
Froze is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Frozay and Frosty. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Froze is a rare and frosty strain that has a sweet and fruity flavor with hints of grape and rose. Froze is 23% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Froze effects include feeling aroused, tingly, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Froze when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and PTSD. Bred by Cult Classics Seeds, Froze features flavors like grape, rose, and pungent. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Froze typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Froze is a stunning strain that has purple and green buds covered in white trichomes. The aroma is floral and fruity, with a touch of skunkiness. Froze is a perfect strain for relaxing and enjoying the moment, as it delivers a balanced and blissful high that can be shared with someone special. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Froze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
