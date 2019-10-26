ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Bred by southdagrowda, Fruit Rollupz is an autoflowering varietal created by crossing FPOG with a Juicy Fruit auto, resulting in an indica-dominant plant with an assortment of aromas and flavors. Frosty purple and green buds kick out fruity and pine flavors followed by a high that will stimulate both mind and body.

Reviews

1

Avatar for southdagrowda
Member since 2018
The purple fruit rollupz in rosin form literally taste how it smells as in flower. Fucking too knotch in taste
feelings
CreativeUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Juicy Fruit
parent
Second strain parent
FPOG
parent
Strain
Fruit Rollupz