Hybrid

Rainbow Chip

Bred by Exotic Genetix, Sunset Sherbert and Mint Chocolate Chip were crossed to create Rainbow Chip. Part of their 2018 Mint Chocolate Chip lineup, this strain uses the terpene influences and vigorous growth of Mint Chocolate Chip as their male; once combined with the sweeter influence of the female Sunset Sherbert, the flavor is indescribably tasty.

 

