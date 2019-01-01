Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Coming from Anesia Seeds, Future #1 crosses Original Glue and Starfighter. This potent strain offers a delicious pineapple, citrus, and mango terpene profile. Future #1 offers a more euphoric and functional high that allows for creative expression, daydreaming, and insightful conversation.