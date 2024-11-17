G Purps reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain G Purps.
G Purps strain effects
G Purps strain helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Pain
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 17% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
c........0
November 17, 2024
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
Granddaddy, purple is one my favorite strains in my top 3 for certain. Possibly my favorite. I love the taste of this strain, unlike regular purple punch by itself (which has a very high sweet taste) this one has a little milder taste sweet with a little diesel mixed in there. Mine is a dab pen, it definitely is an above average smell so if you don’t wanna smell up your house I’d recommend using this outside mostly. This is sorta a couch lock but not it’s great for video games, movies, shows, music or just sitting looking at the wall spacing out lol so it’s a good strain. 10/10 lol
c........1
September 1, 2022
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Uplifted
G6 x Purple Punch - Really enjoyed this strain. If I can’t get Purple Punch alone G Purps is a good backup.
p........7
February 1, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
G Purps is not Grandaddy Purple, period. While its lineage includes Grandaddy Purple x Larry OG on 1 side and Jet Fuel (G6, a culmination of Diesel strains) x Purple Punch on the other side, it may be very similar, IDK. It is very good in the Indica category :) The flower aroma is distinct, with sharp notes of citrus and cinnamon and something else. It is as distinct an aroma profile as Durban Poison but nothing alike. Very crisp it is. The taste is delectably grape like, and smoke voluminous but not expanding nor harsh at all. I found the smoke to be a touch darker in my clear vortex type bong. I like it a lot, but as with some other reviews, it crushed to powder between my fingers while breaking it up. Not sure you could blame that on the strain though. I doubt that. However the terps, colour presence and taste were nothing like old weed. The package date was less than one month prior to purchase, so it claimed. IDK. If you're an Indica fan go for it! My 3.5g sample was grown in Beaver, WV 01/08/2024 under the label of Essence. THCa 24.65%, CBDa .23%, CBGa .23%, CBG .22% Dispensary Huntington Gardens
j........a
October 7, 2024
Relaxed
Uplifted
Very mellow smoke. Light fruit flavor, overall decent taste and aroma. Shared a joint, didn’t feel much at first but 10 minutes later I was very relaxed and comfortable. Buds were pretty dense, a bit more stem then I used to.
T........7
January 22, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
As a medical patient who stumbled upon this strain a few years ago, I couldn’t be more thankful for it! I have a spinal cord disease and hands down this is my FAVORITE strain for all my needs and relief. It’s been a lifesaver and I wish I always had access to it. If you’re in a similar situation, you won’t regret this strain choice!
l........g
September 4, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Any bad reviews on this HAVE to be old, or blackmarket. My dispo carries this and it unbelievably caked with trichomes, and covered in purple. Verano has stepped up their game big time in the past couple months. Smell- 9.5/10. Taste- 9.4/10. The strains effects are a very focused, calming high with a large amount of mouth watering munchies, especially after the exhale. The taste is left stuck to the tongue stimulating taste buds. Very exceptional strain.
t........w
July 21, 2023
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Damn, im smoking while writing this, best taste ever! and i've try a bunch of the similar strains like gdp and purple punch, definitely buying again.
t........7
March 14, 2021
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Cultivator is Verano for this indica leaning hybrid. At first I thought it was a grandaddy purp, until I discovered the lineage was G6 x Purple Punch. It had a very fruity fuel aroma, and the taste was similar. It has very clear headed and body relaxing effects. I liked the balance of this strain 50/50. I'll probably try it again just because Verano puts out top grade flower imo.