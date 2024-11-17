G Purps
G Purps effects are mostly calming.
G Purps potency is higher THC than average.
G Purps is another name for the indica marijuana strain Granddaddy Purple. Despite having different names, G Purps provides the same effects, flavors, and lineage as Granddaddy Purple. Some report a G Purp strain that it is a G6 x Purple Punch. Depending on your location, you may find that G Purps is the preferred nomenclature for this strain.
G Purps strain effects
G Purps strain helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Pain
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 17% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
G Purps strain reviews(26)
November 17, 2024
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
Granddaddy, purple is one my favorite strains in my top 3 for certain. Possibly my favorite. I love the taste of this strain, unlike regular purple punch by itself (which has a very high sweet taste) this one has a little milder taste sweet with a little diesel mixed in there. Mine is a dab pen, it definitely is an above average smell so if you don’t wanna smell up your house I’d recommend using this outside mostly. This is sorta a couch lock but not it’s great for video games, movies, shows, music or just sitting looking at the wall spacing out lol so it’s a good strain. 10/10 lol
September 1, 2022
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Uplifted
G6 x Purple Punch - Really enjoyed this strain. If I can’t get Purple Punch alone G Purps is a good backup.
February 1, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
G Purps is not Grandaddy Purple, period. While its lineage includes Grandaddy Purple x Larry OG on 1 side and Jet Fuel (G6, a culmination of Diesel strains) x Purple Punch on the other side, it may be very similar, IDK. It is very good in the Indica category :) The flower aroma is distinct, with sharp notes of citrus and cinnamon and something else. It is as distinct an aroma profile as Durban Poison but nothing alike. Very crisp it is. The taste is delectably grape like, and smoke voluminous but not expanding nor harsh at all. I found the smoke to be a touch darker in my clear vortex type bong. I like it a lot, but as with some other reviews, it crushed to powder between my fingers while breaking it up. Not sure you could blame that on the strain though. I doubt that. However the terps, colour presence and taste were nothing like old weed. The package date was less than one month prior to purchase, so it claimed. IDK. If you're an Indica fan go for it! My 3.5g sample was grown in Beaver, WV 01/08/2024 under the label of Essence. THCa 24.65%, CBDa .23%, CBGa .23%, CBG .22% Dispensary Huntington Gardens