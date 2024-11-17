G Purps is not Grandaddy Purple, period. While its lineage includes Grandaddy Purple x Larry OG on 1 side and Jet Fuel (G6, a culmination of Diesel strains) x Purple Punch on the other side, it may be very similar, IDK. It is very good in the Indica category :) The flower aroma is distinct, with sharp notes of citrus and cinnamon and something else. It is as distinct an aroma profile as Durban Poison but nothing alike. Very crisp it is. The taste is delectably grape like, and smoke voluminous but not expanding nor harsh at all. I found the smoke to be a touch darker in my clear vortex type bong. I like it a lot, but as with some other reviews, it crushed to powder between my fingers while breaking it up. Not sure you could blame that on the strain though. I doubt that. However the terps, colour presence and taste were nothing like old weed. The package date was less than one month prior to purchase, so it claimed. IDK. If you're an Indica fan go for it! My 3.5g sample was grown in Beaver, WV 01/08/2024 under the label of Essence. THCa 24.65%, CBDa .23%, CBGa .23%, CBG .22% Dispensary Huntington Gardens