I had this strain grown by Turtle Pie Co. I don't know if they have proprietary genetics or the same Dino Party line as described on this page above. This Gabagool is candy like and very reminiscent of RS11. Maybe crossed with another guava or gelato pheno? I would love to learn more about this delicious rainbow candy gasoline strain. It is very much a smooth smoke providing a heavy and full-bodied high. Slightly indica leaning, maybe 65% and so lacks a significant couch lock feeling. Great for experienced users who want a heavy hitter for the end of the day that is versatile enough for use in evening social situations or at home watching a movie. Good stuff! It's the Gabagool!