Gabagool reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gabagool.
Gabagool strain effects
Gabagool strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Gabagool reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
r........5
December 20, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Left me feeling calm but with energy and alot of laughs haha. Overall good strain!
h........r
December 2, 2023
Energetic
Focused
This is a typical “I created an account for this review” review. Gets me lifted in half the amount I’m used to. It burns smooth and the bowl seems to be never ending. Will definitely keep this on hand 👍
7........2
August 19, 2024
Creative
Focused
Great a1 hybrid flower! Got mine at 25.7% . & 3.1 terps ! Love it out of my homemade bong !! Its my new go to! First review only bc It was worthy of one!
c........f
February 2, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
I had this strain grown by Turtle Pie Co. I don't know if they have proprietary genetics or the same Dino Party line as described on this page above. This Gabagool is candy like and very reminiscent of RS11. Maybe crossed with another guava or gelato pheno? I would love to learn more about this delicious rainbow candy gasoline strain. It is very much a smooth smoke providing a heavy and full-bodied high. Slightly indica leaning, maybe 65% and so lacks a significant couch lock feeling. Great for experienced users who want a heavy hitter for the end of the day that is versatile enough for use in evening social situations or at home watching a movie. Good stuff! It's the Gabagool!
d........J
November 12, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
Seems to be a newer strain, and damn if it isn't good. Very strong/potent. I do agree it's for more experienced smokers.