Gabagool
Gabagool is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Italian Cookies and Black Light Bubba. Gabagool is 30% THC, making this cannabis strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gabagool effects include giggly, hungry, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gabagool when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and anorexia. Bred by Dino Party, Gabagool features flavors like grape, skunky, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Gabagool typically ranges from $50–$65. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gabagool, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
