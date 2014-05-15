ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Saturn OG is a hybrid strain with mysterious beginnings, but its earthy citrus and diesel flavors confirms its close relationship to OG Kush. Its undocumented origins result in this strain being labeled as indica, sativa, and everything in between, but its effects are most commonly described as hybrid-like in its balanced calm and moderate cerebral effects. Saturn OG’s forest green buds are lit by a constellation of crystal trichomes, and this OG Kush relative is often lumped into a “planetary strain” series that includes Earth OG and Jupiter OG. The psychoactive onset of Saturn OG begins with an intense burst of euphoria that fades to smooth relaxation perfect for relieving stress and muscle tension. 

Avatar for RDMcomposer
Member since 2014
Thoroughly impressed; left me feeling happy without being overwhelming; mildly hungry but not out of control. Started out with an intense burst of whoah that gave way to hilarious entertainment and stress relief. So good I went back to the same dispensary only to find that it had vanished shortly af...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Dankdank77
Member since 2014
Very fun strain, if your sensitive to anxiety this is safe... not too overwhelming, hits kinda hard at first follwed by calm. Makes you hungry and giggly. 5 star indica for sure. 😄
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for bluecyborg
Member since 2014
Very earthy smell with a peppery taste in your nose/throat. Sooooo relaxing but also good for conversation. Definitely a favorite. note: hits hard and fast, so I wouldn't recommend this to someone looking for a "light" high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for alliealc
Member since 2017
A great strain to smoke if you want to relax by yourself or chat it up with friends. Gives off a nice balance of a body and head high. Helps me most with depression, as it leaves me feeling extraordinarily happy and calm, even until the next day.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyUplifted
Avatar for sluggo13
Member since 2015
very stinky, potent and great for relaxing at home, undwinding and.chatting with friends at the end of the day for of smoke. og kush stankkk
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTalkative
