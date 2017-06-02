Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Just bought the shake of this product and it got me blasted . I smoked a light (maybe 1g) blunt of this stuff before class and I thought my professor was trying to teach me Spanish. It was an organic chem class.
Gandalf is a sneaky indica. Three songs into an outdoor concert it was time to get baked so I power up my vape. My excitement builds as the well packed oven heats up and produces scents reminiscent of walking into a dispensary stocked with top shelf ganja. I take 3 rips and exhale clouds of vapor th...
Wow, Gandalf will fuck you up. Felt so relaxed and ready to sleep for like 2 years. Fell asleep in an armchair and still woke up feeling rested. Had this in a shatter and when it heated up it smelled like dandelions.
Great strain!!!! ordered some of this strain of my M.O.M site and I was pleasantly surprised for the 25 dollars for an 1/8th. I would say proceed with caution as this strain is a very heavy hitter and will set you back! at first I found the high to be heady like you have been hit in the face by a Ma...
This strain is rightly named "Gandalf" and yells, "You Shall Not Pass!" to insomnia. It also kicks the hell out of anxiety and physical pain. I'm already on my fourth eighth of it this month, and I will probably buy it until it runs out of stock. :)