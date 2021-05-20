Garlic Breath reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Garlic Breath.

Garlic Breath strain effects

Reported by 155 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Sleepy

Hungry

Garlic Breath strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    20% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    19% of people say it helps with Depression

Garlic Breath reviews

May 20, 2021
Top 3 best strains I’ve had here in Denver, CO. Super talkative and body was completely relaxed. Zero paranoia or anxiety. I smoked some, took Finn for a walk, came home, smoked more, did 20 minutes of yoga. Ashley had mad munchies like she always does. “Super relaxing and my muscles felt relaxed, indica indacouch indakitchen indabed”
85 people found this helpful
January 4, 2022
This shit threw me into outer space. Super talkative, intense body high. Felt like my body was jello and my mind was opening a new google search every 10 seconds.
65 people found this helpful
January 31, 2022
This strain quickly became my favorite after trying it for the first few times. Anytime I am feeling down or stressed, this strain overpowers all of my sad feelings with it’s strong euphoric effects. It is great to unwind with a dab of garlic breath at night after a long day of work, or when feeling particularly on edge. I have never found a strain so good at helping with depression and anxiety. While it’s a strong indica, it produces more of a body high than being overly sedating. I enjoy Garlic Breath anytime of day, and while it puts me on the couch it’s only sedating when I want it to be! It calms the tension, stimulates appetite, makes you feel goofy, and motivates you to take care of yourself. This would be a great strain to pair with tea and engage in art with, self care, yoga, cooking, exploring nature, reading, or any mundane task that you’d like to spice up!
48 people found this helpful
April 3, 2021
Wonderful flavor. Nice 2-3 hit smoke. Definitely recommend for nausea, GI trac issues, headache, and depression. A heavy hitter that has a bold and energetic approach with a super Indica finish..
12 people found this helpful
June 28, 2021
It’s honestly very good . Complete mind and body high . Numbing effect from the indica Foresure. I will highly recommend it for people with pains .
6 people found this helpful
March 12, 2021
Great for unwinding after a long day of work, puts me right to sleep.
6 people found this helpful
May 29, 2022
Super uplifting, euphoric high. Good medicine for anyone, but especially if feeling down or a bit sick.
4 people found this helpful
August 12, 2022
Pretty sure I broke my collar bone taking a fat fuckin globber of this in micro diamond form. Pretty sure this was also the strain that I broke my rib from like 2 years ago. Worth it. But in case you haven’t gathered, this will make you cough and cough and cough and hurl and cough some more. But what you receive out of it afterwards is incredibly rewarding. Just harsh as fuck bro.
4 people found this helpful

