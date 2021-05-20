Garlic Breath reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Garlic Breath.
Garlic Breath strain effects
Garlic Breath strain flavors
Garlic Breath strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
- 19% of people say it helps with Depression
r........z
May 20, 2021
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Top 3 best strains I’ve had here in Denver, CO. Super talkative and body was completely relaxed. Zero paranoia or anxiety. I smoked some, took Finn for a walk, came home, smoked more, did 20 minutes of yoga. Ashley had mad munchies like she always does. “Super relaxing and my muscles felt relaxed, indica indacouch indakitchen indabed”
b........e
January 4, 2022
Euphoric
Talkative
This shit threw me into outer space. Super talkative, intense body high. Felt like my body was jello and my mind was opening a new google search every 10 seconds.
e........p
January 31, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This strain quickly became my favorite after trying it for the first few times. Anytime I am feeling down or stressed, this strain overpowers all of my sad feelings with it’s strong euphoric effects. It is great to unwind with a dab of garlic breath at night after a long day of work, or when feeling particularly on edge. I have never found a strain so good at helping with depression and anxiety. While it’s a strong indica, it produces more of a body high than being overly sedating. I enjoy Garlic Breath anytime of day, and while it puts me on the couch it’s only sedating when I want it to be! It calms the tension, stimulates appetite, makes you feel goofy, and motivates you to take care of yourself. This would be a great strain to pair with tea and engage in art with, self care, yoga, cooking, exploring nature, reading, or any mundane task that you’d like to spice up!
B........H
April 3, 2021
Wonderful flavor. Nice 2-3 hit smoke. Definitely recommend for nausea, GI trac issues, headache, and depression. A heavy hitter that has a bold and energetic approach with a super Indica finish..
P........s
June 28, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
It’s honestly very good . Complete mind and body high . Numbing effect from the indica Foresure. I will highly recommend it for people with pains .
C........S
March 12, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Great for unwinding after a long day of work, puts me right to sleep.
W........p
May 29, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Super uplifting, euphoric high. Good medicine for anyone, but especially if feeling down or a bit sick.
A........8
August 12, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Pretty sure I broke my collar bone taking a fat fuckin globber of this in micro diamond form. Pretty sure this was also the strain that I broke my rib from like 2 years ago. Worth it. But in case you haven’t gathered, this will make you cough and cough and cough and hurl and cough some more. But what you receive out of it afterwards is incredibly rewarding. Just harsh as fuck bro.