This strain quickly became my favorite after trying it for the first few times. Anytime I am feeling down or stressed, this strain overpowers all of my sad feelings with it’s strong euphoric effects. It is great to unwind with a dab of garlic breath at night after a long day of work, or when feeling particularly on edge. I have never found a strain so good at helping with depression and anxiety. While it’s a strong indica, it produces more of a body high than being overly sedating. I enjoy Garlic Breath anytime of day, and while it puts me on the couch it’s only sedating when I want it to be! It calms the tension, stimulates appetite, makes you feel goofy, and motivates you to take care of yourself. This would be a great strain to pair with tea and engage in art with, self care, yoga, cooking, exploring nature, reading, or any mundane task that you’d like to spice up!