Another eighth from Lazy River. This is a very interesting strain: it didn't have a tone to write home about as far as smell is concerned as it was minty and herbal. The taste was great though as it was minty and effervescent, kinda like a minty Pop Rocks. This is a relaxing strain; it will give you the munchies, and it will bed/couch lock you like you will not want to move after taking hits of this. It also makes you feel tingly in your legs and super sleepy after about an hour and a half. Watching videos and listening to music will be excellent while on this strain. Also, it is not overly arousing for me, but the zesty session with the wife was definitely top-notch (super intense). I would recommend this for anyone seeking to reconnect with an art piece or your significant other.