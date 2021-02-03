Garlic Mints reviews
i........s
February 3, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
It is really strong! I feel like I'm using ganja for the very first time haha. it's really stoney and so far not really functional. I am very talkative and happy, I feel it would be a great social strain.
i........r
April 11, 2021
Aroused
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Immediate calming and being at ease. Giggles and couch lock came afterward, but was so focused on relaxation that it didn’t matter
F........o
June 25, 2021
Sleepy
Super 🔥 that tastes and smells like all bud should… the buds I got from YiLo Arcadia were frosty and think, I’d definitely recommend to people looking for a good top shelf bud!
m........y
July 27, 2021
Smoked a half gram preroll after having to call out of work from pain. I feel a bit better and the head mellow feels great. Theres an earthy peppery taste and some mint in the mouth after finishing it.
o........k
January 7, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Another eighth from Lazy River. This is a very interesting strain: it didn't have a tone to write home about as far as smell is concerned as it was minty and herbal. The taste was great though as it was minty and effervescent, kinda like a minty Pop Rocks. This is a relaxing strain; it will give you the munchies, and it will bed/couch lock you like you will not want to move after taking hits of this. It also makes you feel tingly in your legs and super sleepy after about an hour and a half. Watching videos and listening to music will be excellent while on this strain. Also, it is not overly arousing for me, but the zesty session with the wife was definitely top-notch (super intense). I would recommend this for anyone seeking to reconnect with an art piece or your significant other.
l........r
August 26, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
Great for anxiety, very chilled out and a little sleepy. Really craved food.
f........0
June 11, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
If you're an strong indica lover, this is great. Thick smoke, great flavor (which I seldom say), hits you while smoking and lays you down after. Relaxed happy and ready to chill or sleep!!!! If you like heavy hitting night time dope, this be it.
b........b
February 9, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Very minty on the flavor but smooth heavy high mostly good for night smoke