Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  4. Garlic Sherbet

Garlic Sherbet

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
THC 25%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Pinene
Relaxed
Focused
Euphoric
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 6 reviews

Garlic Sherbet is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Garlic Sherbet. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Garlic Sherbet near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Garlic Sherbet effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

6 people reported 13 effects
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
33% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
33% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
16% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
16% of people report feeling tingly
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety

Similar to Garlic Sherbet

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Garlic Sherbet reviews6

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight