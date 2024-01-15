Gas Station Sushi reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gas Station Sushi.
Gas Station Sushi strain effects
Reported by 12 real people like you
Gas Station Sushi strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Inflammation
Sort by
Most Helpful
E........7
January 15, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I just smoked some of this and I have to say this is the most underrated sativa dominant hybrid in the market currently, like most of you I'm basing that off of about 200 to 300 different strains over the last couple years and this is the most Stoned ,best buzz I've had... I'm a 29-year smoker and toker ,haven't smoked oil or dabbed in over 2 years I strictly smoke flower. I'm shocked this hasn't taken first place in cannabis cups and the emerald cup and for that reason alone I don't trust the way they judge the Strains... We will be the Judge of them🫠🤤 lolol... and this one wins first place in my book I'd put this up against any hybrid in the Galaxy ...once this one starts catching on I imagine seeing hundreds, possibly thousands of reviews next year on Leafly... once it becomes more widely available I understand it's probably not available to most of the Country... CRESCO is A1 . in my opinion they're the best cultivators in the United States. on their High Supply line (popcorn buds) they actually put a seal on it and surprise you with some heady nugs.I got one that weighed 2.5 an it's jus a perfect 1/4.. I get it every time it's on the menu... I've never even got a nug that big in 1/8 from most cultivators... so that is just love in the Illinois cannabis market right now ...it's even cheaper and a million times better than when it was legal and you don't have to deal with some f@ck dummy that's always late 🤣 and wants to you to hang out longer than you really want to because he's worried they're watching ahahaah viva lá cannabis... Legalize everywhere back to gas station 🍣 , ⛽ if you see it get it, it'll be some of the best weed you've ever smoked💯
R........2
December 6, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
It’s very nice clear mellow buzz that will leave you ready to munch on something ❤️😁 If you know what I mean! Great daytime wake n bake with some Starbucks coffee! (Staff pick) Was told to grab this if available! Great for movie night and game nights. Great for pain relief and relaxing.
s........3
October 25, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
I've had this as buds, shake, and a cartridge. The shake and cartridge were out of this world and made gas station sushi one of my favorite strains of all time. Incredible high that made me feel absolutely stoned but I was still able to function. Most light situations seemed funnier. It always put me in a great mood. Very unique high. The buds tasted great but the high left something to be desired.
j........3
June 27, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Perfect pick me up to get you out of that mid day rut ! It’s like stopping to fill up your tank at the gas station while grabbing sushi
s........n
March 10, 2024
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Moderate heavy hitter - first sensation is a “face high,” followed by a very cerebral but chill and elevated high. Good for folks with a high tolerance, gives a very “traditional” stoned feeling while being gentle enough that I can still construct sentences that make sense.
n........5
July 5, 2023
taste like shake
c........b
Yesterday
Energetic
Happy
Hungry
Gas Station Sushi is my number one go-to for the best high. A local bud tender suggested this strain as a possible substitute for my other fav, Durban Poison.
s........1
April 22, 2024
Euphoric
Uplifted
bought an oz a while back, not bad, but felt more of the indica feeling than energetic