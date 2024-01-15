I just smoked some of this and I have to say this is the most underrated sativa dominant hybrid in the market currently, like most of you I'm basing that off of about 200 to 300 different strains over the last couple years and this is the most Stoned ,best buzz I've had... I'm a 29-year smoker and toker ,haven't smoked oil or dabbed in over 2 years I strictly smoke flower. I'm shocked this hasn't taken first place in cannabis cups and the emerald cup and for that reason alone I don't trust the way they judge the Strains... We will be the Judge of them🫠🤤 lolol... and this one wins first place in my book I'd put this up against any hybrid in the Galaxy ...once this one starts catching on I imagine seeing hundreds, possibly thousands of reviews next year on Leafly... once it becomes more widely available I understand it's probably not available to most of the Country... CRESCO is A1 . in my opinion they're the best cultivators in the United States. on their High Supply line (popcorn buds) they actually put a seal on it and surprise you with some heady nugs.I got one that weighed 2.5 an it's jus a perfect 1/4.. I get it every time it's on the menu... I've never even got a nug that big in 1/8 from most cultivators... so that is just love in the Illinois cannabis market right now ...it's even cheaper and a million times better than when it was legal and you don't have to deal with some f@ck dummy that's always late 🤣 and wants to you to hang out longer than you really want to because he's worried they're watching ahahaah viva lá cannabis... Legalize everywhere back to gas station 🍣 , ⛽ if you see it get it, it'll be some of the best weed you've ever smoked💯