Hybrid

Gas Station Sushi

Gas Station Sushi is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gas Station and Sushi. This strain is a flower product from Cresco, a brand that offers high-quality cannabis products with various effects and flavors. Gas Station Sushi is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gas Station Sushi effects include talkative, happy, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gas Station Sushi when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Cresco, Gas Station Sushi features flavors like gas, lemon, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Gas Station Sushi typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Gas Station Sushi is a funky and flavorful hybrid that combines the gassy and citrusy aromas of its parents. It has a pungent and peppery smell that will make you feel like you’re at a gas station sushi bar. It produces a euphoric and uplifting high that will make you feel chatty and giggly. Gas Station Sushi is a great strain for enjoying a talkative and happy time or easing your anxiety and stress. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gas Station Sushi, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Gas Station Sushi strain effects

Reported by 12 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Talkative

Gas Station Sushi strain flavors

Diesel

Lemon

Earthy

Gas Station Sushi strain helps with

  • Depression
    27% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Inflammation
    18% of people say it helps with Inflammation
Gas Station Sushi strain reviews12

January 15, 2024
I just smoked some of this and I have to say this is the most underrated sativa dominant hybrid in the market currently, like most of you I'm basing that off of about 200 to 300 different strains over the last couple years and this is the most Stoned ,best buzz I've had... I'm a 29-year smoker and toker ,haven't smoked oil or dabbed in over 2 years I strictly smoke flower. I'm shocked this hasn't taken first place in cannabis cups and the emerald cup and for that reason alone I don't trust the way they judge the Strains... We will be the Judge of them🫠🤤 lolol... and this one wins first place in my book I'd put this up against any hybrid in the Galaxy ...once this one starts catching on I imagine seeing hundreds, possibly thousands of reviews next year on Leafly... once it becomes more widely available I understand it's probably not available to most of the Country... CRESCO is A1 . in my opinion they're the best cultivators in the United States. on their High Supply line (popcorn buds) they actually put a seal on it and surprise you with some heady nugs.I got one that weighed 2.5 an it's jus a perfect 1/4.. I get it every time it's on the menu... I've never even got a nug that big in 1/8 from most cultivators... so that is just love in the Illinois cannabis market right now ...it's even cheaper and a million times better than when it was legal and you don't have to deal with some f@ck dummy that's always late 🤣 and wants to you to hang out longer than you really want to because he's worried they're watching ahahaah viva lá cannabis... Legalize everywhere back to gas station 🍣 , ⛽ if you see it get it, it'll be some of the best weed you've ever smoked💯
8 people found this helpful
December 6, 2023
It’s very nice clear mellow buzz that will leave you ready to munch on something ❤️😁 If you know what I mean! Great daytime wake n bake with some Starbucks coffee! (Staff pick) Was told to grab this if available! Great for movie night and game nights. Great for pain relief and relaxing.
6 people found this helpful
October 25, 2023
I've had this as buds, shake, and a cartridge. The shake and cartridge were out of this world and made gas station sushi one of my favorite strains of all time. Incredible high that made me feel absolutely stoned but I was still able to function. Most light situations seemed funnier. It always put me in a great mood. Very unique high. The buds tasted great but the high left something to be desired.
6 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Gas Station Sushi strain genetics

Strain parent
GsStn
Gas Station
parent
Gas Station Sushi
GSS
Gas Station Sushi