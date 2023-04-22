I've had this strain from two different dispensary's down here in Florida. Cannabist, as well as Sanctuary Med. I've bought Gastro Pop a few times at Cannibst being that they put them on sell for like $19 1/8th @21-23% THC! 😆. And it's always been a decent strain not something to go take a loan out to buy or anything lol but something that's always gotten the job done . But man this last 1/8th I bought of "Gastro Pop" from "Sanctuary Med" marked at 22.9% THC and listed as a indica dominant hybrid really did it . Mixed with a couple of drinks while smoking some zig zags of this and I forgot where I was . You couldn't tell me I was a human on earth anymore because I was so far up in the clouds that I was gone!🤩 Chilled out a little bit and watched some Rick & Morty and passed tf out!! After I had been sleep for about 30 minutes I woke up feeling like I hadn't eaten in days even though I already ate dinner . I decided to make some frozen chicken nuggets with tomatoes and chic-fil-a sauce . Lmao couldn't tell me at the time it wasn't real chic-fil-a it tasted so good . And after I ate I passed right out again as soon as my head hit the mat. Not even time to pray. I highly recommend this strain as I've had it a decent amount of times from a couple different places . This last time was pretty memorable . In fact I made account just to write a review for this strain lol . I don't see it too often down in FL so if your lucky enough to be able to cop some of this (especially if on sell) I highly recommend that you do you won't regret it !