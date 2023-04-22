Gastro Pop reviews
Gastro Pop strain effects
r........y
April 22, 2023
Relaxed
This is the only strain that touches my gastrointestinal pain. I did in fact try it because of the name and was pleasantly surprised, lol. I have other pain that other strains help, including migraines and fibromyalgia, but NOTHING else has ever even taken the edge off. This melts it. The only time I am pain-free, I am smoking this strain. It also relaxes me but the pain relief is the shining star.
b........s
October 14, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Unpredictable. Very dusty after few days. Great powdery kief. Tastes like a hodgepodge. Could get ya up or put you down without your say. Fogs the brain.
l........8
November 19, 2022
Energetic
Hungry
Talkative
… head and body high .. its a choker .. hits hard :. Felt pretty high after 2 hits .have the munchies ready!
n........w
January 11, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
It’s ok ,it definitely relaxes you. I was trying too watch a movie and I can’t lie I talked through the whole sh@t lol and ate lol. Yeah i was hungry too hungry lol I’m on a diet I don’t need this 😂😂
d........l
September 20, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
I've had this strain from two different dispensary's down here in Florida. Cannabist, as well as Sanctuary Med. I've bought Gastro Pop a few times at Cannibst being that they put them on sell for like $19 1/8th @21-23% THC! 😆. And it's always been a decent strain not something to go take a loan out to buy or anything lol but something that's always gotten the job done . But man this last 1/8th I bought of "Gastro Pop" from "Sanctuary Med" marked at 22.9% THC and listed as a indica dominant hybrid really did it . Mixed with a couple of drinks while smoking some zig zags of this and I forgot where I was . You couldn't tell me I was a human on earth anymore because I was so far up in the clouds that I was gone!🤩 Chilled out a little bit and watched some Rick & Morty and passed tf out!! After I had been sleep for about 30 minutes I woke up feeling like I hadn't eaten in days even though I already ate dinner . I decided to make some frozen chicken nuggets with tomatoes and chic-fil-a sauce . Lmao couldn't tell me at the time it wasn't real chic-fil-a it tasted so good . And after I ate I passed right out again as soon as my head hit the mat. Not even time to pray. I highly recommend this strain as I've had it a decent amount of times from a couple different places . This last time was pretty memorable . In fact I made account just to write a review for this strain lol . I don't see it too often down in FL so if your lucky enough to be able to cop some of this (especially if on sell) I highly recommend that you do you won't regret it !
b........4
August 9, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
HOD special for 8th around $18 from Society C in Michigan it was 29.06%!! It was daaaamn good!! Tastes amazing!! And smokes amazing!! It was fresh as well, buds were a deep purple color and sticky as can be!! Overall I’d say 9/10 for my taste, if the buds were bigger and fuller it would be a 10/10!! Great product from Society C for sure!!
S........r
January 9, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Got an half oz for the new years and when i tried i went back to the dispensary and got another 14g. The smell punches you with a fruity gas flavor and the high is awesome, perfect for work, being creative or just relaxing playing games/watching tv. Cant recommend this strain enough.
m........9
November 20, 2022
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
don't let the percentage of THC fool you it is honestly a high quality high and straight in general but I started going on the nice space out feeling just overall extremely happy 🙂 I like this strain it is the funkyest smelling flower around to!!! it's got like a stink rotting apple gas smell ⛽ I'm def gon grab more at nova farms