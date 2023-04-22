HybridTHC 26%CBG 1%
Gastro Pop
Gastro Pop is a modern weed strain from top breeder Compound Genetics. Gastro Pop is a cross of Apples & Bananas and Grape Gas. There are multiple variants of Gastro Pop called phenotypes that are numbered. Top phenos include Gastro Pop #5 and Gastro Pop #28. Compound Genetics considered the parent Grape Gas as one of their 'royal families'—superb for making crosses. Gastro Pop has an elite, dramatic look and spicy, sugary, grape, purple fizzy aroma to match. The indica hybrid effects are perfect for relaxing and stoking the appetite for dinner or dessert. You’ll also find Grape Gas powering Pink Certz, Stay Puft, and Glitter Bomb.
Gastro Pop strain effects
Similar to Gastro Pop near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Gastro Pop strain reviews76
r........y
April 22, 2023
Relaxed
b........s
October 14, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
l........8
November 19, 2022
Energetic
Hungry
Talkative