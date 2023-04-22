This is the only strain that touches my gastrointestinal pain. I did in fact try it because of the name and was pleasantly surprised, lol. I have other pain that other strains help, including migraines and fibromyalgia, but NOTHING else has ever even taken the edge off. This melts it. The only time I am pain-free, I am smoking this strain. It also relaxes me but the pain relief is the shining star.