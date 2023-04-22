HybridTHC 26%CBG 1%

Gastro Pop

Gastro Pop is a modern weed strain from top breeder Compound Genetics. Gastro Pop is a cross of Apples & Bananas and Grape Gas. There are multiple variants of Gastro Pop called phenotypes that are numbered. Top phenos include Gastro Pop #5 and Gastro Pop #28. Compound Genetics considered the parent Grape Gas as one of their 'royal families'—superb for making crosses. Gastro Pop has an elite, dramatic look and spicy, sugary, grape, purple fizzy aroma to match. The indica hybrid effects are perfect for relaxing and stoking the appetite for dinner or dessert. You’ll also find Grape Gas powering Pink Certz, Stay Puft, and Glitter Bomb.

Gastro Pop strain effects

Feelings

Aroused

Relaxed

Hungry

Gastro Pop strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    26% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    26% of people say it helps with Stress
Gastro Pop strain reviews76

April 22, 2023
This is the only strain that touches my gastrointestinal pain. I did in fact try it because of the name and was pleasantly surprised, lol. I have other pain that other strains help, including migraines and fibromyalgia, but NOTHING else has ever even taken the edge off. This melts it. The only time I am pain-free, I am smoking this strain. It also relaxes me but the pain relief is the shining star.
October 14, 2022
Unpredictable. Very dusty after few days. Great powdery kief. Tastes like a hodgepodge. Could get ya up or put you down without your say. Fogs the brain.
November 19, 2022
… head and body high .. its a choker .. hits hard :. Felt pretty high after 2 hits .have the munchies ready!
