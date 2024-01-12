Gelato Kiss is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato #33 and Sour Patch Kiss. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Gelato Kiss is a resin-rich, sour candy flavored cannabis cultivar that is custom-bred for extract experts. This strain has a sweet and creamy aroma reminiscent of a mouth-watering frozen dessert. Its buds are dense and covered in a thick layer of trichomes, which gives it a frosty appearance. Gelato Kiss is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gelato Kiss effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gelato Kiss when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Elev8 Seeds, Gelato Kiss features flavors like spicy, fruity, and herbal. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and sedative properties. The average price of Gelato Kiss typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Gelato Kiss is a rare and exotic strain that delivers a potent and delicious experience. This strain is perfect for those who are looking for a strong, powerful high that will leave them feeling relaxed and happy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gelato Kiss, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.