Gelato Pie reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gelato Pie.
Gelato Pie strain effects
Gelato Pie strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 22% of people say it helps with Insomnia
b........0
January 3, 2022
Aroused
Giggly
Happy
I tell yeah you smoke this you get the giggles n laugh so hard
a........r
September 16, 2022
Relaxed
knocks me out 😴
a........s
July 18, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Great strain for unwinding. Seems to come on as a head high and mellows out into an amazing body high that will almost always put you out. The munchies from this strain can be violent, this seems to be cured if you smoke on a full stomach. Only reason its not higher rated is the come on seems to always be nauseating for me.
F........s
October 25, 2021
Very sweet and fruity, makes me feel creative and chatty but in a calm, relaxed way, not hyper. I like to smoke gelato pie and any blueberry strain together, it’s a really nice combo. Makes me very hungry, so I snack while I draw/make something and then I go to bed :)
i........e
September 10, 2022
Hungry
Relaxed
Heavy smoke. Definitely will sit you back for a moment, can agree with previous reviews on it starting at the head and working to the body. Fruity smell and taste
L........2
November 25, 2021
Smoked this strain for the first time, and I must say it’s been awhile since I just randomly spent 2 hours chatting about everything from superhero’s to theorycrafting potential VR game worlds. That being said it does cause cough pretty bad and dry eye. No apparent couch lock an hour later, but starts in the head and trickles to the body
j........3
November 29, 2023
Creative
Relaxed
I just took a hit for a dab and it was great. Definitely grab some if it's in your area. Good for night time when you want to just relax. Very good stuff
h........a
June 28, 2024
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Made my day a lot better and brighter