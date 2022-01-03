Gelato Pie
Gelato Pie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato and Cherry Pie. This strain has a sweet and fruity flavor that resembles a gelato pie with a hint of cherry. Gelato Pie is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for intermediate to experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gelato Pie effects include euphoria, relaxation, and creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gelato Pie when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, chronic pain, and nausea. Bred by unknown breeders, Gelato Pie features flavors like sweet, berry, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Gelato Pie typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a tasty and balanced strain that can help you enjoy life and feel good, Gelato Pie might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gelato Pie, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Gelato Pie strain effects
Gelato Pie strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 22% of people say it helps with Insomnia
