Gelato Quin is a CBD-dominant strain of Gelato and Harlequin, often with a 2:1 CBD:THC ratio and bred by Claybourne Co. that exhibits indica-like effects. Gelato Quin works wonders for pain and anxiety, with the dense, colorful and sticky buds of its famous Gelato parent strain. This healing strain also smells and tastes great, with a blend of citrus, lavender and berries. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gelato Quin, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







