GG Gelato

GG Gelato strain effects

Feelings

Uplifted

Happy

Euphoric

GG Gelato strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Nausea
    25% of people say it helps with Nausea

April 9, 2024
After a long day at work this really hit the spot. Smoked in a bluntville. Eyes sitting super low. Will definitely get this again. Might be my new favorite. I love how the effects are different from person to person.
February 7, 2024
made me really high n tired
April 21, 2024
Picked some of this up from Liberty Cannabis in PGMD. Got the Modern Flower brand pre-rolls…. I smoked one and the effects were uplifting, relaxed and focused. The other joint I broke up and vaped it in my Pax 3…. Vaping was a way heavier hit after the 5 pulls. Very indica heavy. I just want to dream off to sleep.
January 7, 2024
It was very claming relaxed everything was turnung and more vibrant smells to strong to hide

