Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain GG Gelato.
GG Gelato reviews
H........5
April 9, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
After a long day at work this really hit the spot. Smoked in a bluntville. Eyes sitting super low. Will definitely get this again. Might be my new favorite. I love how the effects are different from person to person.
b........3
February 7, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
made me really high n tired
T........e
April 21, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Picked some of this up from Liberty Cannabis in PGMD. Got the Modern Flower brand pre-rolls…. I smoked one and the effects were uplifting, relaxed and focused. The other joint I broke up and vaped it in my Pax 3…. Vaping was a way heavier hit after the 5 pulls. Very indica heavy. I just want to dream off to sleep.
2........t
January 7, 2024
Giggly
Happy
It was very claming relaxed everything was turnung and more vibrant smells to strong to hide