HybridTHC 11%CBD 0%

GG Gelato

aka Original Glue Gelato, Gelato Glue

GG Gelato, Also known as Original Glue Gelato, is an Indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GG4 and Gelato. Bred by Barney's Farm, GG Gelato is 11% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us GG Gelato effects make them feel relaxed,  happy, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose GG Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and insomnia. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. GG Gelato features an earthy aroma and woody flavor profile with notes of apple. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed GG Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

GG Gelato strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Uplifted

Happy

Euphoric

GG Gelato strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Nausea
    25% of people say it helps with Nausea
GG Gelato strain reviews4

April 9, 2024
After a long day at work this really hit the spot. Smoked in a bluntville. Eyes sitting super low. Will definitely get this again. Might be my new favorite. I love how the effects are different from person to person.
January 7, 2024
It was very claming relaxed everything was turnung and more vibrant smells to strong to hide
February 7, 2024
